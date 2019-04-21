|
|
David Allen Berry, Sr.
Knoxville, TN
David Allen Berry, Sr., age 67, of Corryton passed away on April 19, 2019. He was a member of Rockydale Primitive Baptist Church. He owned Berry's Wrecker Service and Auto Shop for over thirty years. He enjoyed farming in his spare time. He is preceded in death by parents Elmer and Lorene Berry; and brother Donald Berry. He is survived by daughters Connie Berry and Abigail Berry; son David Berry, Jr.; grandchildren Brent Allen Berry and Jessie Lynn Berry; and siblings Mike Berry and Janice George. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with the funeral service to start at 7:00pm. Rev. Bill Berry to officiate. Family and friends will meet at 10:45am Wednesday, April 24, 2019 for an 11:00am interment at Clapps Chapel Cemetery. Condolences for may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019