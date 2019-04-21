Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Resources
More Obituaries for David Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Allen Berry Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Allen Berry Sr. Obituary
David Allen Berry, Sr.

Knoxville, TN

David Allen Berry, Sr., age 67, of Corryton passed away on April 19, 2019. He was a member of Rockydale Primitive Baptist Church. He owned Berry's Wrecker Service and Auto Shop for over thirty years. He enjoyed farming in his spare time. He is preceded in death by parents Elmer and Lorene Berry; and brother Donald Berry. He is survived by daughters Connie Berry and Abigail Berry; son David Berry, Jr.; grandchildren Brent Allen Berry and Jessie Lynn Berry; and siblings Mike Berry and Janice George. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with the funeral service to start at 7:00pm. Rev. Bill Berry to officiate. Family and friends will meet at 10:45am Wednesday, April 24, 2019 for an 11:00am interment at Clapps Chapel Cemetery. Condolences for may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now