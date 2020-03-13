|
David Allen Jenkins
Lenoir City - David Allen Jenkins, age 74 Lenoir City passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 12, 2020. David was a member of Silver Ridge Baptist Church and Masonic Lodge #204. He retired from ORNL and Yale & Towne. David enjoyed refinishing furniture and supporting many local yard sales. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and the love of his life, Barbara Moats. Preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Emma Lou Jenkins Drake and Ralph Drake; father, Frank Everette Jenkins; brothers, Everette Jenkins Jr., Donald Ray Jenkins and Jerry Paul Jenkins; niece, Michelle Jenkins Hutchinson. Survived by his long time companion, Barbara Moats; son, Chris Jenkins (Kristi); daughter, Melissa Smith (Dan); grandchildren: Clay Jenkins, Chloee Jenkins, Jaxson Smith and Gabriel Smith; Barbara's daughters, Monica Ridenour and Danyelle Moats and her 8 grandchildren; special uncle and aunt, D. F. and Joyce Jenkins; special aunt, Lynne Letizio; nieces, Donna Jenkins Gardner, Jennifer Jenkins Scafone and Kelly Jenkins Robinson; nephews, Brian Jenkins, Jason Jenkins and Glenn Hann. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, March 16th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will then proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services at 4 p.m. with Rev. Scot Wells officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Silver Ridge Baptist Church Building Fund. David's family wishes to express their appreciation to Professional Case Management and Caris Hospice for their compassionate care. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020