David Allen Turner
Knoxville - David Allen Turner, born February 14, 1991, departed this life on Thursday, September 17, 2020. David was very family-oriented who loved big hugs. He was always willing to help family and friends alike whenever needed. He enjoyed hitting the open road on his motorcycle.
Preceded in death by his grandmothers, Betty Ruth Turner and Carrie Kimber Smith; grandfathers, Roscoe Sutherland, and Charles Russell; uncles, Arthur Turner, Nicky Smith, Emmett Smith, and Gregory Smith; aunt, Darlene Smith.
He leaves to cherish his memory: mother, Cheryl Turner; father, Dwayne (Dawn) Smith; brothers, Dwayne Turner, Dustin Turner, and Damian Smith; sisters, Davisia Turner, Kanesha Smith and Niyesha Smith; aunts, Diane Stinson, Loretta Turner, Jacqueline Turner, Donna Turner, Deloris (Earl) Stanford, Deborah (Raymond) Washington, Shirley (Lynn) Parker and Sherry Westfield; uncles, Jeffery (Tasha) Turner, Timothy (Peggy) Turner, Marcus (Brandi) Smith, Thorne Smith and Keith Smith; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A special thank you to devoted friend, Kasia Davis.
Saturday, September 26, 2020, a graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Olive Cemetery, 2400 Berry Road, Knoxville, TN with Words of Comfort by Michael Spence. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Social distancing and face masks are required. A white dove release will conclude the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
.