Knoxville - David Allen Wilson, age 59, of Knoxville, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Anderson Avenue Church of God. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Betty Wilson; sister, Sharon Brantley and special aunt, Juanita Morlock. He is survived by his sister Cindy Huff; nephew, Jay Huff, niece and nephew, Crystal and Nathan Bartholomy, niece and nephew Crystal and Sam Brantley, nephew, Josh Brantley and several great nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
