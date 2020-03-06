Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:15 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
CORRYTON - David L. Allison - age 77, of Corryton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his home.

He was a member of Loveland Baptist Church and preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Hallie Minton Allison; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Ernest Myers. He was retired from Gerdau Ameristeel as a maintenance supervisor.

Survivors: wife Phyllis Allison of Corryton; sons, Brian (Kim) Allison, and Michael (Vickie) Allison all of Knoxville; daughter, Joy (Zeke) Cate of Corryton; grandchildren, Spencer Allison, Abigail Allison, and Casey Parker; sisters, Judy (Leonard) Carden, and Becky (Danny) Anderson all of Knoxville; nieces and nephews, Jeff Myers, Sheri Jones, Robby Carden, Tammy Peters, Daniel Anderson, and Thomas Anderson; several other family members.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. A funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Reverend Mark Large officiating.

The family and friends will meet 12:15 p.m. Monday at Stevens Mortuary and go in procession to Greenwood Cemetery for a graveside service and interment at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Alzheimer's

Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.

Mr. Allison's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
