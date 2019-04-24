|
|
David Alvah Hutchins
Knoxville, TN
David Alvah Hutchins moved on down the line on April 21, 2019, in Knoxville, Tennessee surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 8, 1953, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, the third and youngest son of The Reverend Merrill Hutchins and Martha Moore Hutchins. His maternal grandparents were missionaries in China where his mother grew up, and his father was called to the ministry when he worked for the FBI during WWII. Both of his grandfathers were West Texas cowboys in their youth, and from them, he inherited a strong independent spirit as well as a strong sense of self-reliance and responsibility. David inherited from his parents a powerful intellect, a very inquisitive mind, and a gift for oral discourse and the written word. From both sides of his family he inherited a deep spirituality, a strong sense of right and wrong, and a rage against injustice. He was also gifted with a great sense of humor, he exhibited a ready and clever wit, and he enjoyed a unique outlook on the world's imperfections.
One of David's father's pastoral assignments placed the
family in Guatemala, where David was born. When David was only seven months old, his father was diagnosed with cancer. His family then returned to the United States, moving to Austin, Texas. David was at the young age of four years, when his father passed away. In 1962, his mother married Edwin McClain, who was a professor of Psychology at the University of Tennessee. David received his education at West Hills and Bearden High School, graduating in 1970. He then attended The University of Tennessee at the age of 16 until he joined the United States Air Force, serving for 4 years during the Vietnam War era. After working in Houston, Texas for several years, he enrolled at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX. This is where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering, in 1983.
While in Lubbock, he met his future wife, Sher. After graduation, he was employed at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in Los Alamos, New Mexico. He and Sher were married in 1986 and resided in Santa Fe, New Mexico, together with his stepson David Joseph Hamilton. They lived there for five years during which David and Sher's two daughters, Sarah and Kat, were born. In 1991, the family moved to Knoxville where David worked at Martin Marietta Energy Systems for 4 and a half years as a contractor for the Department of Energy. He worked at the D.O.E for twenty-one years, and was well respected while overseeing important waste management projects during his career, retiring in 2016.
David and Sher enjoyed traveling and seeing the world together. His love for family and friends, was one of his greatest joys in life. He enjoyed watching his kids play sports and grow into responsible adults, hiking in the Smoky Mountains, and growing tomatoes in the summertime. He was extremely well read and could speak in depth on any subject. His passion for reading made it a favorite pastime, along with watching classic movies, including: westerns, history, film noir, and Twilight Zone episodes. He had great taste in music, mainly classic rock and blues, and enjoyed passing this love of music down to his children.
David is survived by his wife, Sher, his daughters, Sarah Jane and Katherine Marie, of Knoxville, Tennessee; his stepson, David Joseph Hamilton and wife Trish and grandsons Bryndan and Railyn, of Woodbury, Tennessee, and granddaughter Avery Marie Meyer, of Knoxville, Tennessee; his brother, Grant Hutchins and wife Suzan, of Westerly, Rhode Island; his sister-in-law, Nancy Hutchins, of San Antonio, Texas; his
parents-in-law, Jane and Bud Hoff, of Abilene, Texas; his brothers-in-law, Randy Hoff and wife Laurie, of Austin, Texas, Rusty Hoff, of Dallas, Texas, Ron Hoff and wife Dianne, of Spring, Texas, Col. Robert Hoff and wife Susan, of Abilene, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. He was predeceased by his brother Richard, and brother in law Ric Hoff.
Service will be 6pm Friday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel followed by a reception at Milestone Event Center. There will be a private family burial at Pleasant Forest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Fish Program at Good Samaritan Episcopal Church on Cedar Bluff.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019