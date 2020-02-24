|
David Benoit Hill
Cleveland - David Benoit Hill - age 80 of Cleveland, passed away suddenly February 20, 2020 at his home. Preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Waldrop Hill; parents, Charles and Bertha Hill; brother, Charlie Hill, Jr.; and his sister, Betty Rigsby. Survived by his daughter, Kimberly Hill Henke; sons: Mickey Hill (Jan), and Stacey Hill of Warrenton, VA, Richard Hill (Joy) of Gainesville, VA; grandchildren: Ashley Henke, Chad Hill, Kori Hill and Austin Hill; great-grandsons, Elijah and Walter Hill; sisters: Shirley Wilson (Ira), Nellie Bullock (Roy) all of Monroe, LA, Sharon Bradshaw (Allen), Charlotte Hales (Tommy) all of Bastrop, LA, Linda Loveless (Chuck) of Tulsa, OK; along with several nieces and nephews.
David was born in Monroe, Louisiana and attended Oauchita Parish High School. He moved to Des Plaines, IL where he met and married his wife, Carolyn. He had an avid interest in auto racing and owned and competed in many events including the IHRA National Event at Bristol Speedway. Golf was also a passion of his. David was the founder and former owner of Coastal Pile Driving Inc. in Virginia. After retirement he relocated to Williston, Florida and became the owner of an antique business for many years until selling and moving to Cleveland, Tennessee.
David was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, father-in-law, brother-in-law and friend, and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, February 27th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Waldrop officiating. Burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020