Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Resources
More Obituaries for David Bilbrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Bilbrey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Bilbrey Obituary
David Bilbrey

Knoxville - David E. Bilbrey, age 83, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was a member and Deacon of Lake Forest Presbyterian Church. David is preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Madeline Bilbrey and son, David Kent Bilbrey. He is survived by sons, Scott Bilbrey and wife, Robin; Greg Bilbrey and wife, Cathy; grandchildren: David, Jenny, Daniel, Tiffany, and Austin; 7 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Carolyn Sexton and Jane Phillips. A Celebration of Life Service will be planned for a later date.

Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -