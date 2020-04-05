|
David Bilbrey
Knoxville - David E. Bilbrey, age 83, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was a member and Deacon of Lake Forest Presbyterian Church. David is preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Madeline Bilbrey and son, David Kent Bilbrey. He is survived by sons, Scott Bilbrey and wife, Robin; Greg Bilbrey and wife, Cathy; grandchildren: David, Jenny, Daniel, Tiffany, and Austin; 7 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Carolyn Sexton and Jane Phillips. A Celebration of Life Service will be planned for a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020