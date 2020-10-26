1/1
David Borden
David Borden

Corryton - David Leon Borden - passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, Leon and Irene Borden; sisters, Lois Kerr and Frances Stroud. He is survived by wife, Pat who he loved deeply. They enjoyed a beautiful marriage for almost 63 years. David adored his wife and family. His greatest joy was being surrounded by their love and laughter. Left to continue his legacy are his children and their families: Davi and Rick Dickerson, Kelli and Mike Ward, and Steve and Kristi Borden, all of Corryton; grandchildren, Kristin and CH Qualls, Lyndsay and Michael Carr, Alison and Jacob Mitchell, David and Kelsea Ward, Jon Ward, Katie and Jeremy Fine, and Brent Borden; fourteen great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, special friends, and neighbors. David retired from The Tennessee Department of Transportation on February 14, 2003 after 44 years of service. He then continued working with Volkert for eight more years. His retirement years were full of family, church, and golf. David was saved at an early age, and was a member of Fairview Baptist Church for fifty years. He loved his church family and enjoyed serving in various ways. He worked part time at Three Ridges Golf Course, blending work with a place that he enjoyed. Friends may call at their convenience 9:00 AM-5:00 PM on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home. The family will then receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Dr. Bob Kerr and Dr. Jeff Laborg officiating. The family asks that you please be conscious of social distancing. The service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Friends will meet 10:45 AM on Friday at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service and interment. The grandsons will carry their grandfather to his final resting place. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a memorial contribution be made to the "Fairview Baptist Church Standing on the Promises Building Fund". Tributes may be mailed to Fairview Baptist Church, 7424 Fairview Road, Corryton, TN 37721. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Calling hours
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
OCT
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
OCT
29
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
OCT
30
Interment
Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery
OCT
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
