David Brett Robinson
Knoxville - Brett Robinson, age 54 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord on August 20th, 2019. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. Preceded in death by father Charles David Robinson, wife Karah Robinson, and son Jeremy Robinson. He is survived by daughter Tiffany Robinson, mother Lolly Robinson, sister Vickie Russell (Tony), and grandsons Joseph, Zachary and Jayden. Family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel on Monday, August 26th, 2019, with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 pm. Rev. Louie Branch officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019