David Brogdon, Sr.
Knoxville - David Jerome Brogdon, Sr "Jerry", age 73, of Knoxville, went home to be with his Heavenly Father Sunday, July 12, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and loved by all who knew him. He was a faithful member of New Hopewell Baptist Church, serving as deacon for over 30 years. He also ran the food pantry ministry. He worked for Nabisco and Denso Manufacturing, and most recently, New Hopewell Elementary School.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ann Chambers Brogdon; parents, Orville and Annie Brogdon; foster parents, Sam and Frances Ott; and brother, Jack Brogdon.
His survivors include: wife, Vicky Brogdon; sons, David Brogdon (Melanie), and Billy Brogdon (Karen); daughter, Aimee Kintzele (Pat); step-sons, Wayne Browning (Missy), and Russell Browning (Lori); step-daughter, Tammy Babb (Calvin); grandchildren, Katie Galyon and Palmer Reese Kintzele; brothers, Carson Brogdon (Mary), and Gary Brogdon (Terri); sister, JoAnn Loy; and special niece, Candace Ostrander.
The family would like to wish a special thank you to Dr. Michael Bernard and also Ashley and Greg with Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Hopewell Baptist Church Food Ministry, 943 Kimberlin Heights Rd, Knoxville, TN 37920 (865) 577-6737.
Funeral service 7 PM Wednesday at New Hopewell Baptist Church with Pastor Bryan Creswell officiating. Interment 11 AM Thursday in Dupont Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Wednesday at New Hopewell Baptist Church. The use of face masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged upon entering the church. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
)