David Charles Helfenberger

David Charles Helfenberger Obituary
David Charles Helfenberger

Morristown - David Charles Helfenberger, age 68, of Morristown, went to Heaven on March 2, 2020. He started his career delivering newspapers, worked at J.C. Penney's, and retired as Vice President of Marketing at House Hasson Hardware Company. He loved family, friends, and meeting new people. He lived in Morristown, Tennessee. David could spin a yarn and you would believe every word of it and he shared hilarious/true stories from his work travels. David graduated from Oak Ridge High School and the University of Tennessee and recently helped to plan his high school's 50-year reunion. The reunion included golf, one of his favorite past times. David was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Jane Helfenberger; mother-in-law, Henrietta Pendergrass; brother-in-law, Scott Haley; and brother-in-law, Jim Sumner. David leaves behind his cherished wife, Shelley, son Ryan (Amy) Helfenberger; his pride and joy - granddaughter, Harlyn; and his two sisters Diane (Randy) Clark and Deborah Sumner. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14th at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park, 1501 Bethel Valley Rd, Oak Ridge, Tennessee 37830. Online condolences for the Helfenberger family may be expressed at www.westsidechapelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -