David Coulter
Knoxville - David Andrew "Dave" Coulter went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on 13-Oct-2020. He was 89 years old. He was a member of Meridian Baptist Church for nearly 60 years. He served as a church deacon, taught Sunday school, and helped in any way that he could in the church. David was a member of the Gideons and enjoyed handing out Bibles at the University of Tennessee for many years. He graduated from Stair Technical High School and was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the US Navy aboard the USS Oriskany (CV-34) and the USS Princeton (CV-37) as an electrical technician for the carrier planes. David was a general contractor in the Knoxville area where he built several churches and additions. As a member of the First Families of Tennessee, he spent his entire life in the Knoxville area, and he loved visiting the Smoky Mountains. David is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore Monroe and Hallie Jane Coulter; brothers, Ralph, Monroe and John Coulter. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Katherine Southerland Coulter; his children, Gary Coulter (Sandy) Kathy Coulter Wood (Michael) and David Coulter (Mary); six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister, Susan Julian, and many friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, October 17, 2020, 5:00-7:00pm in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville with a service to follow officiated by Rev. Dana Fachman. Family and friends will meet Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery 3736 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37804 for a 2:00pm Graveside Service. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Gideons International Society, P.O. Box 3522 Conroe, TX 77305/www.gideons.org. The family invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfuneralhome.com
