David Curtis
Lenoir City - David Eugene Curtis - age 63 of Lenoir City passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. David attended Central United Methodist Church. He was a 32 year employee of Maremont Corporation and retired from Monterey Mushroom after several years of service.
David loved fishing, camping, woodworking, and anything that involved working with his hands. He would spend countless hours visiting with family and friends. He was a kind soul who treated you like one of his own from the minute he met you. He also loved playing a good practical joke.
David is preceded in death by his parents, William and Goldie "Pat" (Palmer) Curtis; He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Curtis; devoted children, Jeremy Curtis, Texas, Jaclyn and husband, Derek AuBuchon, Oklahoma; granddaughter whom he adored, Jade AuBuchon; brothers and sister-in-law, Steve and Norma Curtis, Greg Curtis all of Lenoir City; nieces and nephews; many close and special friends.
Services to honor David will be held 7 PM Wednesday, July 29th in the McGill Click Chapel with Mr. Bryant Padgett officiating. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Wednesday prior to the service. Please wear your masks and respect social distancing.
