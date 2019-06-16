|
David D. Marcum Jr passed away Thursday June 13, 2019. David was a loving father and doting grandfather. He was preceded in death by parents David Sr and Helen Marcum. David is survived by 3 sons and daughter-in-law, Michael and Crystal Marcum, Christopher Marcum and Stephen Marcum; 3 grandchildren, Karissa, Zoe and Seth; 2 brothers, Jim Marcum and David Oglesby. The family will receive friends Thursday June 20, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 16 to June 19, 2019