David Daniel Ottinger
Knoxville - David Daniel Ottinger, age 72, a retired pharmacist, of Knoxville, TN passed away on November 20, 2019, after a long illness. David was born in 1947 in Searcy, Arkansas to Daniel Joseph Ottinger and the late Minnie Fike Ottinger. After his mother died when David was 6 weeks old, he was tenderly cared for by his aunt and uncle, Zora and Avery Fike and their teenage daughter, Helen, in Jasper Alabama. When his dad married his new mother, Zelda Jones Ottinger, the family moved to Florence Alabama, and then to Nashville Tennessee. David attended David Lipscomb High School and College, and later graduated from Abilene Christian University and University of Texas with a pharmacy degree. David owned Dave's Medicine Chest in Round Rock, TX before retiring to Tennessee. He loved his Texas adopted roots and spending time outdoors with his Puli dogs, fishing, hunting with friends and traveling with Charlene.
David became a Christian at a young age and was a member of Peace Lutheran church, where he sang in the choir although poor health prohibited him from attending services the last few years.
He is predeceased by his parents, his brother Charles F. Ottinger, and his sister, Nina Ruth Ottinger. He is survived by wife of 49 years, Charlene Henry Ottinger, Knoxville; sister Sarah (John) Rummage, Nashville; sister-in-law Joyce S. Ottinger, Cream Ridge, NJ; nephews, Jay (Shana) Rummage, Joel (Sara) Rummage, Aaron (Samantha) Rummage, and niece, Sarah Helena Ottinger; six great-nieces and two great-nephews; sisters-in-law Martha Dyer; Phyllis (Leo) Sisco; and brother-in-law Dale (Sarah) Henry.
Memorial service and burial to take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Jasper, AL December 16, 2019. Dyer Funeral Home of Cookeville, TN is in charge of arrangements (931) 526-7158. Share your thoughts and memories at www.dyerfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019