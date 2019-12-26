Services
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
(865) 693-9547
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Philadelphia Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Limestone, TN
View Map
David Davis Obituary
David Davis

Knoxville - David Wallace Davis, age 72, of Knoxville, passed away December 22, 2019 at Parkwest Hospital.

David was a veteran of the US Navy. He retired from Anadarko Petroleum Company. Preceded in death by parents, George and Helen Davis. He is survived by wife Glenda Taylor Davis; son Daniel Davis, wife Kristen, sons Jordan, Brian and Caleb of Telford, TN; step-daughter Lori Taylor Cox, husband Blaine, daughter Kelby and son Cason; sister Susan Bradbury and husband Rick, sons Paul and John of Sweetwater, TN. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Friday, January 3, 2020 at Berry Highland West Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 1 pm Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Philadelphia Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Limestone, TN. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Arrangements by Berry Highland West Funeral Home, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN. www.berryhighlandwest.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31, 2019
