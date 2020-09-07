1/
David Dowling
1944 - 2020
David Dowling

Titusville - David Michael Dowling, 76, went to be with the Lord on July 14, 2020 at his home in Titusville Florida. David was born May 12, 1944, in Knoxville, Tennessee, the son of John and Dorothy Dowling. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother John Dowling Jr. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca L. Dowling of Titusville, FL;sisters, Rebecca Stair and Sandra Merrit of Knoxville, TN; Daughters, Patti Crisp of Maryville, TN, Angela Brogan (Dave) of Jacksonville, FL; sons David Dowling Jr. (Kathy), Kevin Harris (Julie), and Keith Harris (Wendy), all of Knoxville, TN. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and his best friend of over 50 years, Kenneth Martin. He wanted his family to know he loved them deeply and to lean on each other in their time of grief. A Visitation will be held September 11, 2020 from 6-7 PM at Berry Highland West (9913 Sherrill Blvd. Knoxville, TN 37932) followed by a Memorial Service at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a cancer charity of your choice.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 7 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Berry Highland West
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Berry Highland West
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
8656939547
