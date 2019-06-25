|
David Dunlap
Knoxville - David Dunlap age 81 of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. Member of Dutch Valley Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his wife, Freddie Dunlap. Survived by sons, Michael (Melissa) Dunlap and David (Dixie) Dunlap; daughters, Linda Fritts, Mary Ann (Phillip) Robertson; grandchildren, B.J. (Beth) Lowery, Chris Dunlap, David Dunlap, Jr., Pam Maples, Martha Fritts-Seagle, Tiffany Dunlap and Eric Garrett; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles (Faye) Dunlap; sister Delores Knisley; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Wednesday at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery at the grave site for an 11 am graveside service. www.weaverfuneralservices.com
