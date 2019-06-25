Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:45 AM
Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for David Dunlap
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Dunlap

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Dunlap Obituary
David Dunlap

Knoxville - David Dunlap age 81 of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. Member of Dutch Valley Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his wife, Freddie Dunlap. Survived by sons, Michael (Melissa) Dunlap and David (Dixie) Dunlap; daughters, Linda Fritts, Mary Ann (Phillip) Robertson; grandchildren, B.J. (Beth) Lowery, Chris Dunlap, David Dunlap, Jr., Pam Maples, Martha Fritts-Seagle, Tiffany Dunlap and Eric Garrett; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles (Faye) Dunlap; sister Delores Knisley; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Wednesday at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery at the grave site for an 11 am graveside service. www.weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home, 5815 Western Ave., Knoxville, TN 37921 865-588-3868
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now