David Dunthorn
Oak Ridge - Dr. David I. Dunthorn, Age 80. Born May 20, 1939, in Middletown, NY, deceased June 17, 2019 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee after a year's battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Irving Dunthorn and Anna G. Dunthorn, Middletown, NY, sister Beatrice Auchmoody and brother-in-law Donald (Dutch) Auchmoody, Brother-in-law William Grey, and daughter-in-law Linda Dunthorn. He is survived by his wife Anne Dunthorn (Oak Ridge, Tenn.), son David C. Dunthorn (Knoxville, Tenn.), step-granddaughter Vicki Seabert, great grandchildren, Samantha Schulte, and Alex Schulte (Knoxville, Tenn.), son Michael S. Dunthorn and daughter-in-law Larissa Welch (Knoxville, TN), sister Barbara (Bobbi) Grey (Dumont, New Jersey), nieces Dr. Lori Pratt (and husband Randy Pratt) (West Orange, New Jersey), Heidi Litle (and husband Philip Litle) (Haifa, Israel), and many great nieces and nephews. He earned a PhD in Chemical Engineering from Carnegie Institute of Technology in 1964, and then moved with his family to Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He worked at the K-25 facility on the gaseous diffusion and centrifuge projects until 1977. Preferring science and engineering work to moving up into corporate management roles, he started a consulting business, C F Systems, with his wife Anne. He consulted with Boeing, Exxon, Elo Touch Systems and others. He held patents for his many inventions. He also developed a system for accurately balancing and reproducing color in digital photography, ColorPerfect. His business partner, Christoph Oldendorf of Wernigerode, Germany, will continue this work. His physics research will be continued by Randy Pratt. He practiced the Episcopal faith. His hobbies included hiking and nature photography (specializing in insects, birds, and mushrooms). He liked to cook and bake bread. He was proficient at woodworking, an avid reader, and loved classical music. He loved to develop and research new scientific theories. He was a Fortean and believed anything is possible and liked to study strange and unusual phenomena, and challenge conventional thought. He also loved to share his knowledge and tutored many students including several Master's Degree candidates. The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses from The Home Option, who took such good care of David during his illness. Memorial contributions in David's memory can be sent to: Oak Ridge Rotary Community Fund, PO Box 6331, Oak Ridge, TN 37831-3886; Emory Valley Center, 715 Emory Valley Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830; Oak Ridge Animal Shelter, 395 Belgrade Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 or ADFAC (Aid to Distressed Families Appalachian Counties), PO Box 5953, Oak Ridge, TN 37830-5953. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in the chapel of St. Mary's Catholic Church, 327 Vermont Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 with Father Michael Woods officiating. A online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
