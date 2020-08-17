David Dwight Ferguson
Powell - David Dwight Ferguson, age 76 passed away August 13, 2020. Member of Dante Baptist Church. Preceded in death by son, David H. Ferguson; parents, Harold and Mondlee Ferguson. Survived by daughters, Renee' Ferguson, Cindy (Gary) Frazier; grandchildren, Justin and Chessney; great-grandchildren, Ryland, Wesley and Nora; sister Judy Forsythe (Harry); special friend, Lori Cernich; special companion, Jackie Smith and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet Friday at 10:45 am for an 11:00 am graveside service at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921