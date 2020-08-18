David E. Richer
Knoxville - David E. Richer was born the youngest of three children in New York City on November 12, 1923 and passed away on August 17, 2020. He moved with his family to Knoxville at the age of 15 and graduated from Knoxville High School. He attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville where he studied geology. David joined the reserves while a student at UT and was called up for active duty in April of 1943. During World War II, he served in the 65th Infantry Division of Patton's Third Army during the Saar River and Battle of the Bulge campaigns through the end of the war, earning two Bronze Star Medals. David was able to continue his hobby of photography throughout his wartime service. Following the war, David went to work for their family fur business on Clinch Avenue in downtown Knoxville until they closed the store in 1971. David's long time hobby of photography was to become his beloved profession. He eventually became a commercial, industrial and evidence photographer. David played a significant role in the early promotion of the Knoxville Zoo and the Appalachian Zoological Society, used his photographic skills to support other projects celebrating Knoxville's history, and donated his wartime photographic albums to the University of Tennessee.
In 1952, David met and married Fannie Saroff. They were a devoted couple until her passing 63 years later. David spent the last six years of Fannie's life taking care of her while she was suffering from Congestive Heart Failure. He was preceded in death by his wife, Fannie Saroff Richer, his parents, Gussie Bittleman Richer and Joseph Wolf Richer and his two elder siblings, Sol Richer, and Sylvia Richer Leibowitz. He is survived by his children, Marilyn Kano, Ron Richer (Karen), Gayle Glazer (Dan), and Sandra Edwards (Bob). He is also survived by four grandchildren, Lihi (Kano) Wishnevetsky (Stas), Ehud Kano, Joel Glazer, and Dara Richer; and two great-grandchildren, Roni and Amit Wishnevetsky.
The graveside service may be viewed by livestream on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 3:00 pm by going to https://www.facebook.com/RoseMannHeritage
.
Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com