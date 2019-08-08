Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
David and Nancy's home
8580 Bowman Hollow Rd
Powell, TN
David Earl Hoffmeister


1953 - 2019
David Earl Hoffmeister Obituary
David Earl Hoffmeister

Powell - David Earl Hoffmeister age 66, of Powell, TN, passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2019. He was born in Atlanta, GA in 1953.

He is preceded in death by his father, Earl Hoffmeister; brother, Dan Hoffmeister; first wife, Jenny Hoffmeister.

David is survived by his wife, Nancy Hoffmeister; mother, JoAnne Hoffmeister; son, Jason (Michelle) Hoffmeister; grandchildren, Colton and Natalie Hoffmeister; son, Steven (Dawn) George; grandchildren, Riley and Zachary George; sister, Debbie (Jerry) Johnson; nephew, Will Johnson.

Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, August 10th from 2-4pm at David and Nancy's home (8580 Bowman Hollow Rd, Powell, TN 37849).

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in David's name to Holston Home for Children (404 Holston Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743). Holstonhome.org-onlinegiving.

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Hoffmeister family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 8, 2019
