David Earl Hoffmeister
Powell - David Earl Hoffmeister age 66, of Powell, TN, passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2019. He was born in Atlanta, GA in 1953.
He is preceded in death by his father, Earl Hoffmeister; brother, Dan Hoffmeister; first wife, Jenny Hoffmeister.
David is survived by his wife, Nancy Hoffmeister; mother, JoAnne Hoffmeister; son, Jason (Michelle) Hoffmeister; grandchildren, Colton and Natalie Hoffmeister; son, Steven (Dawn) George; grandchildren, Riley and Zachary George; sister, Debbie (Jerry) Johnson; nephew, Will Johnson.
Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, August 10th from 2-4pm at David and Nancy's home (8580 Bowman Hollow Rd, Powell, TN 37849).
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in David's name to Holston Home for Children (404 Holston Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743). Holstonhome.org-onlinegiving.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 8, 2019