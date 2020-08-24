David Earle Smith
Knoxville - David Earle Smith, 70, passed away August 21, 2020 at his home after a long illness.
David was born in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Christine Phillips and Earl Crawford Smith. David graduated from Upper Arlington High School, where he played trombone in the band. At The Ohio State University, he earned a Bachelor's Degree in mathematics and physics, and later a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering. This is where he met his wife, Janice.
David worked at St. Vincent's Hospital in Toledo, Ohio, as a registered medical technologist for several years. At North American Phillips, David worked on the optics for their version of a DVD player. He was honored to be hired as a senior engineer at the Oak Ridge National Lab where he worked for 25 years at X10. He worked with the Border Patrol on security. He attended the Sony Institute of Applied Video Technology and worked closely with the Air Force to make a training simulator for guiding the Patriot Missile. David loved his Country and hoped his work helped to keep it safe. David received too many awards and accommodations to list.
David enjoyed sailing and was a member of the Ohio State Sailing Team. He loved family vacations at the beach, and the Big Smith Family Christmases at his sister Kathy's house. His joy was watching his sons play baseball and seeing them grow into wonderful men. He loved his grandchildren and will miss seeing them grow up. David could build and fix darn near anything and he actually liked to cut grass. He spent his retirement years with his wife, Janice, but not vacationing or traveling. Instead, it was doctor appointments, surgery, tests and therapy.
David was preceded in death by his mother, Christine Starr; stepfather, Phillip Starr; stepfather, William Myers; father, Earl Smith; stepmother, Gene Smith; sister, Kathy Smith Wolfe.
David will be deeply missed by his caring and devoted wife of 47 years, Janice Roginski Smith; sons, Nicholas Dean Smith and Andrew Russell Smith; grandson, Adam Smith; twin granddaughters, Amelia and Charlotte Smith; brothers, Bill Myers and wife Lynda, Bruce Smith, and Brian Smith (Danny Wright); brother in-law Gary Wolfe; nephews Steven and James Vanhoose (Billy Kalemba), and Shane Smith; nieces, Leslie Vanhoose and Melissa Myers; cousin, Pam (Bob) Simurda; also long-time friends Dave Guthrie, Bob Skinner, and best friend Jerry Thomas who not only shared a love of shooting with David but also a birthday.
The family is immensely grateful to all who helped with David during his final years, especially Teresa, India, and his wonderful hospice nurses, Courtney and Chanda.
Dogwood Cremations is handling arrangements. Because of the Covid-19 virus, the family will have a private memorial service at a later date. Online condolences can be made at dogwoodcremations.com
. You may honor David by making a donation in his name to our local hospice, The Amedisys Foundation, 1420 Dutch Valley Drive, Suite C, Knoxville, TN 37918 (865-689-7123), or a hospice of your choice.
Eternal Peace Grant Onto Him O Lord.