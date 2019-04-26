Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
David Edward Smith Obituary
David Edward Smith

Knoxville, TN

David Edward Smith, 69, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, L.E. and Katie Smith; baby sister, Judy Smith; brother, J.W. Smith. David retired from BellSouth in 2004.

He is survived by wife, Jacqueline LaRue Smith; sons, Brian (Angie) Smith and Justin (Kari) Smith; daughter, Delaney Smith Sutton (Len); grand-angels, Parker & Dakota Sutton, Saylor, Lydia & Eamon Smith; Sisters, Janet Baxter, Joyce (Ray) Burchfield, brothers, Bill (Elizabeth) Smith, Gary (Melissa) Smith.

The family will receive friends 4pm to 6pm, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Gentry-Griffey Funeral Chapel.

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Smith family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019
