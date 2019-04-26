|
David Edward Smith
Knoxville, TN
David Edward Smith, 69, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, L.E. and Katie Smith; baby sister, Judy Smith; brother, J.W. Smith. David retired from BellSouth in 2004.
He is survived by wife, Jacqueline LaRue Smith; sons, Brian (Angie) Smith and Justin (Kari) Smith; daughter, Delaney Smith Sutton (Len); grand-angels, Parker & Dakota Sutton, Saylor, Lydia & Eamon Smith; Sisters, Janet Baxter, Joyce (Ray) Burchfield, brothers, Bill (Elizabeth) Smith, Gary (Melissa) Smith.
The family will receive friends 4pm to 6pm, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Gentry-Griffey Funeral Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019