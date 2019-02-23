|
|
David Eugene McCroskey, Sr.
Knoxville, TN
David Eugene McCroskey, Sr., age 55, of Corryton, passed away suddenly Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He was retired from Knox County Sheriff's Department and had started a new career as OTR Driver. David was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force during Iraq, Panama, and Granada. He had a passion for woodworking, and was very involved in the political arena in support of the Republican Party. Preceded in death by daughter, Sasha Bentley; and wife, Patricia McCroskey. Survivors include wife, Sandra McCroskey; son, David McCroskey, Jr and wife Chrystal; daughter, Brittany Burton; step-daughter, Chelsea Delligatti and husband Justin; step-son, Jacob Jones; mother, Carolyn Murrell; sisters, Amy Collins and husband Tom, Veronica Gibson, and Ruby Malone; grandchildren, Austin Burton, Alyssa McCroskey, Dalton Burton, Katelyn McCroskey, and Jaysen Burton; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Sunday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive with the funeral service to follow. Sheriff's Department Chaplain Lee Lyon will officiate. Family and friends at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home at 8:30 am Monday to go in procession the Tennessee Veterans Cemetery for the 9:30 am graveside service. We will have military honors by the U.S. Air Force and Knox County Sheriff's Department. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Autism Open Door Project. www.arcommuity.org. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019