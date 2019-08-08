|
|
David Ford
Knoxville - David Lynn Ford, age 63 of Knoxville, went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 4:15 AM. He loved the Lord and his family. David was a very giving gentleman with a "Heart of Gold", to him everyone special was either "doll" or "old buddy". He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. David was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Iva Ford; brother, Houston Ford. He is survived by brothers, Tom Ford, Rick (Ruth) Ford, Dean (Lucretia) Ford and Ernie (Rhonda) Ford; sister, Sue (Rocky) Hall; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 10th, from 12-2 PM at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow with Rev. Larry Day officiating. Interment will immediately follow services. Fond memories and offers of condolences may be provided to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019