Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for David Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Ford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Ford Obituary
David Ford

Knoxville - David Lynn Ford, age 63 of Knoxville, went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 4:15 AM. He loved the Lord and his family. David was a very giving gentleman with a "Heart of Gold", to him everyone special was either "doll" or "old buddy". He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. David was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Iva Ford; brother, Houston Ford. He is survived by brothers, Tom Ford, Rick (Ruth) Ford, Dean (Lucretia) Ford and Ernie (Rhonda) Ford; sister, Sue (Rocky) Hall; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 10th, from 12-2 PM at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow with Rev. Larry Day officiating. Interment will immediately follow services. Fond memories and offers of condolences may be provided to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com

Berry Highland South

9010 E. Simpson Road

Knoxville, TN 37920

865-573-7300
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now