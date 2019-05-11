|
David Franklin Bates, Jr.
Powell, TN
David Franklin Bates, Jr. born June 18, 1934 of Powell, TN went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He died peacefully at home with family at his side, after an extended illness. He was 84 years old. He was a veteran of the Army and Air National Guard. He was a graduate of Fulton High School, Class of 1952. He enjoyed the monthly get together of Fulton Alumni. He loved coaching
multiple softball teams at Badgett Fields through the years and the Bluebirds. He worked and retired from the Department of Transportation. He worked as the Chief Appraiser. He was a devoted husband of 56 years to Janice Bates. He was also a loving and caring father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents: David Franklin Bates, Sr. and Anna Mae Fielden. He is survived by his wife Janice Maples Bates of Powell, TN. He is survived by two daughters: Kimberly Bates Haynes (Paris Dwayne Haynes) of Newton, NC, and Teresa Bates Bowman of Knoxville, TN. He leaves a granddaughter Meghan Nichole Bowman (Zachary Coakley) of Knoxville, TN and three grandsons Spencer Dwayne Haynes (fiancee Emma Fussell) of Athens, GA, Zachary Andrew Haynes (Kelly Haynes) of Richmond, VA, and Blake Andrew Bowman of Knoxville, TN. Also leaving two great-granddaughters Addisyn and Rylie Coakley. He also leaves behind friends, classmates and other family members who cherish his memory. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm Monday, May 13, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral
services will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith
officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 11 to May 12, 2019