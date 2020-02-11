Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Wartburg - David Freytag Jr, 81 of Wartburg, TN, passed away peacefully on February 9th, 2020 surrounded by family. David drove trucks local and long haul for over 50 years and was owner/operator of Freytag Service Station along with his wife.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Faye (Boston) Freytag; parents Dave & Susie (Hawn) Freytag; daughter Cheryl Freytag; sisters Margie Rich, Lena Vowell & Libby Neal;grandsons Williard Shields & Joshua Johnson.

He is survived by son Wesley (Kathie) Freytag of Wartburg; Special brother-in-law Dean Boston.

Grandchildren: Justin (Jenny) Freytag, Brandon (Hillary) Freytag, Allen (Delilah) Dagley, Jeb Johnson, Cassie Jarnigan.

Great Grandchildren: Coleman, Oliver, & Kaden Freytag; Gabriel & Gunner Freytag; Dawson, Abby, Gracie, & Georgie Dagley; Juliana & Carson Johnson; Rodney Jarnigan, Tillian Lawson.

Brothers: Billy Ray, DC, JW & Randy Freytag.

Sisters: Mildred Young & Rosemary Hamby

The family will receive friends Friday, February 14, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15th at Schubert Funeral Home at 11 AM. with Rev. Billy Jones officiating. Interment to follow at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.

Special singers: Jenny Freytag and Katie Santiago.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of David Freytag Jr.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
