Dr. David G. Craig
Dave peacefully passed on at home to join his heavenly heroes Monday morning after a short illness; he was 88 years old. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Betty, children, beloved nieces and nephews, cousins and a wide network of friends. He was born an only child to proud parents, Charlie and Nova in Waukesha, WI on November 29, 1931. Dave grew up on a busy farm and loved spending days with his dad tending to the dairy cows and fields. He is a proud veteran of the US Army and earned his Bachelor and Masters degrees at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and his Doctorate of Education at Cornell University. He retired Professor Emeritus from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, after more than 30 years in the colleges of Education and Agriculture. A proud Master Gardener, Dave started the HUG program to provide free landscaping plans and plants to new Habitat for Humanity home owners. He was a faithful volunteer and member of Church Street United Methodist Church for more than 53 years. He taught Sunday School, served as Head Usher, volunteered on many committees and mission opportunities, and provided gallons of blueberries and other home grown vegetables for the Hunger Helper market each Summer. Dave was physically active all his life and ran the Knoxville Expo for 25 years. He was proud of his three children, Susan Walker (Jesse) of Nashville, Scott Craig (Jill) of Hillsboro, OR, and Laurie Craig of Knoxville. He enjoyed teaching, gardening, traveling the globe, telling stories, his family and most often, bible study, writing, and simply digging in the dirt. His final contribution to education and science was the donation of his body to the medical units of The University of Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, please offer donations to the Building Fund at Church Street United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1303, Knoxville, TN 37901, or the Knox County Master Gardeners, https://knoxcountymastergardeners.wildapricot.org/donate.
