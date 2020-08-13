1/
David G. Payne
David G. Payne

Murfreesboro - David G. Payne, age72 of Murfreesboro formerly of Greeneville, TN, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro. He was a member of Dumplin Valley Baptist Church in Sevierville, TN and was a Vietnam Veteran having served in 101st Air Borne division; preceded in death by his parents, Coy and Helen Payne.

Survivors include his son, Terry Payne of Nashville, TN; daughter, Angela Watson of AL; grandchildren, Chelsey Masood, Chase Payne, Lily Payne, Danny Watson III, and Chasten Warwick; great-grandchildren, Avah Kasdallah, Aerilyn Masood, and Ayson Masood; sister, Kathy Duty of Morristown; and special friend, Pastor Ron Jones.

Family and friends will meet Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Hamblen Memory Gardens for an 11:00 a.m. military graveside service with Rev. David Williams officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to any Veteran Organization of your choice.

Per CDC requirements and order of Hamblen County Mayor the family will be observing social distancing and masks are recommended.

Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hamblen Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hamblen Memory Gardens & Mausoleum
5421 E Andrew Johnson Hwy
Morristown, TN 37814
4235865430
