David G. Schultz
Knoxville, TN
David G. Schultz age 98 of Knoxville passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at NHC Farragut. He was a member Second Presbyterian Church of Knoxville. David graduated from Berea College, Kentucky with a degree in both mathematics and engineering. During WWII he was a part of The Manhattan Project in Oak Ridge. He retired from the Law Department of Union Carbide and then worked at Y-12 Federal Credit Union for several years.
David was preceded in death by his parents Henry D. and Sarah A. Goodspeed Schultz and his wife of 66 years Anna L. Stiner Schultz.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather at Saturday, April 6th at Berry Highland Memorial Gardens for a 1:00 PM graveside service with Pastor Tim Reynolds officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2019