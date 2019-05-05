|
David Graham Waldrupe
Knoxville, TN
David Graham Waldrupe, age 66 of Knoxville, died Friday afternoon, May 3, 2019 with his family by his side. David was a member of Central Baptist Bearden where he taught children's Sunday School for thirty years. He was a mentor to many other educators and students in his lifetime. David was a leader of the Royal Ambassador's, he served his church as a Deacon as well as many committees with in the church. David served his country as a Navy veteran serving during the Vietnam War Era as a Cryptological Technician at Adak, AK, Okinawa, Japan and Scaggs Island, CA and the Naval Reserves with over twenty years of service at retirement. David enjoyed working in a variety of fields during his lifetime, including Smalley's Manufacturing, TVA Pipe Stress Analyst in Nuclear Division, teacher at Webb School of Knoxville and in several Knox County Schools. David was an avid reader and student of World War II (Pacific Fleet Operations). He loved any and all types of newspapers puzzles, woodworking, supporting or assisting his son's projects for Scouts, 4H, theater projects or just regular school work and projects. David was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Frances (Rulon) Waldrupe and brother in law, Danny Reed. He is survived by his loving wife, Janna Ruth (Schrader) Waldrupe; sons and daughter in law, Thomas and Abigail Waldrupe and Aaron Waldrupe; brother and sister in law, Don and Judy Waldrupe; sister, Debbie Reed; brother in law and wife, Jere and Sharon Schrader; Aunt, Ruth MacDonald; one niece and four nephews, a great nephew and two great nieces, as well as several cousins. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Sunday at Central Baptist Bearden with a Celebration of David's life following at 6:00 PM, Dr. Wade Bibb officiating. The family and friends will meet at the main entrance to Highland Memorial Cemetery by 2:45 PM Monday for a 3:00 PM interment with full Military Honors. The family requests that memorials please be made to Carson Newman University, Carson-Newman Advancement, PO Box 557, Jefferson City, TN 37760,
https://www.cn.edu/ or Central Baptist Bearden Children's Ministry, 6300 Deane Hill Drive Knoxville, TN 37919, https://centralbeardenknoxville.org/ Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com. Arrangements provided by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 5 to May 6, 2019