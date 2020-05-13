|
David Grant Moore
Knoxville - David Grant Moore, 79, died peacefully Tuesday with family in attendance. Born in Michigan, he travelled the country and the world before realizing his calling from the Lord. After serving in the Navy, he graduated from Bible college and embarked on what would be a lifelong journey of testifying and counselling others on their walk with God.
From an early age, he was known for coloring outside the lines, a moniker of which he was proud. He lived life with enthusiasm and energy and encouraged others to do the same. His laugh was contagious and his love for ice cream legendary.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Nancy, and their children Lisa Schuck (Greg) and John Moore (Lucy) as well as his grandchildren Cary (Carter), Meghan, Maile, Kamryn, Grayson, and Garner. He is also survived by his brothers, William (Mary), Chester (Julie), and Carey (Lilia).
David was a teacher, leader, and mentor, whose life is an example for us all.
A celebration service followed by an ice cream social will be held Saturday, May 16th at 2pm at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel, 5301 Fountain Rd., Knoxville, TN 37918.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Tennessee Hospice program for which we are grateful.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 13 to May 14, 2020