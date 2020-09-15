1/1
David H. Callaway
David H. Callaway

Lenoir City - David H. Callaway, age 79, of Lenoir City, TN passed away September 13th, 2020. David was a member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church. He served in the Army and worked many years in the insurance industry. David was a volunteer at Fort Loudoun Medical Center, on the cancer floor. He was a dedicated supporter of Young Life ministries. David had a deep and unwavering faith in Jesus that defined his life and shepherded his family. David most loved spending time with his family and his friends. David is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sue; daughters, Karen Callaway and Kristin Ford, and her husband, Joe Ford; grandchildren, Jared and Amy Smith, Kelsey and Shawn Walker, Holly and Johnny Rhodes, and Sally Ford; great grandson, Wesley David Walker, his namesake; as well as several other sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Due to COVID, the family is having a private service but would be honored if condolences would be sent virtually to the guest book at clickfuneralhome.com (search: David Callaway) or by cards and letters to P.O. Box 905, Loudon, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries (memo line: David Callaway), 418 N. Broadway, Knoxville TN 37917, or Young Life Loudon County (memo line: David Callaway), P.O. Box 735, Lenoir CIty, TN 37771. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
