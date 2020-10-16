David Harlan Underwood
Strawberry Plains - David Harlan Underwood, age 77, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at home. Preceded in death by parents, Omer and Trula Underwood; brothers, James T. and Paul Underwood; sister, Ila Ruth Sampson; son, Hayden Young. Survived by wife, La Fern Underwood; children, Kristi (Brian) Wilhoit, Caroline Niles, and Troy Young; grandchildren, Wesley and Nicholas Martin, Chelsea Distefano, and Bree Wilhoit; sister, Marvin Lane. David was an avid Gold Wing Rider and a member of GWRRA. Family and friends will meet at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Gov. John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 for the 11:30 am Committal Service on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Rev. Ronnie White will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to St. Jude's Hospital stjude.org
or charity of your choice
