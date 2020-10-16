1/
David Harlan Underwood
David Harlan Underwood

Strawberry Plains - David Harlan Underwood, age 77, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at home. Preceded in death by parents, Omer and Trula Underwood; brothers, James T. and Paul Underwood; sister, Ila Ruth Sampson; son, Hayden Young. Survived by wife, La Fern Underwood; children, Kristi (Brian) Wilhoit, Caroline Niles, and Troy Young; grandchildren, Wesley and Nicholas Martin, Chelsea Distefano, and Bree Wilhoit; sister, Marvin Lane. David was an avid Gold Wing Rider and a member of GWRRA. Family and friends will meet at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Gov. John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 for the 11:30 am Committal Service on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Rev. Ronnie White will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to St. Jude's Hospital stjude.org or charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Committal
11:30 AM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
8656377955
October 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
