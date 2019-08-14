Services
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 717-7727
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Midway Baptist Church
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
New Midway Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral service
Following Services
New Midway Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for David Leffew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Harmon Leffew


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Harmon Leffew Obituary
David Harmon Leffew

Kingston - David Harmon Leffew, age 72, of Kingston, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home. He was born March 29, 1947 in Kingston and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was a faithful member of New Midway Baptist Church. David served his country proudly as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corp. He was very dedicated to his family, church, community and friends. He was very involved with the police force. He served as Secretary/Treasurer for T.P.F., T.L.E.O.A., Constable of East Roane County-No. 494, Honorary Officer of Kingston Police, member of Oak Ridge F.O.P. Lodge No. 019, National F.O.P., also a 29 year member of Kingston Masonic Lodge No. 38. He retired from K-25 Nuclear Plant where he had worked as a Guard for over 30 years.

David was an avid golfer and enjoyed pistol competitions. He had a heard of gold, especially where his three nieces were concerned. Preceded in death by his parents, Roy & Jessie Holland Leffew; brothers, Roy, George, Wallace, Curtis, Hal, Ted, and Ronnie Leffew; sister, Linda Leffew.

Survivors: Loving wife of 45 years Kathern Leffew of Kingston, Grandson Chance Leffew of Kingston. Sons Mike Leffew & wife, Michelle,and David Leffew, Jr. Grandchildren Michael, Angelica, Dakota, Brandon & Tessa Leffew. Special Nieces & Nephews, and a host of dear friends.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the nurses at P.C.M., and also to the Roane County Ambulance Service for their dedicated service & care.

The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at New Midway Baptist Church with Rev. Rod Garrett, and Rev. Glenn Leffew officiating. Interment will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday at New Midway Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors conducted at gravesite by the Roane County Honor Guard. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now