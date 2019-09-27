|
David Hicks, Jr,
Knoxville - David Link Hicks, Jr., age 35, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully at home with his family. David was a follower of Jesus Christ. David was a humble man full of laughter and humor for everyone around him. He was a faithful and protective husband, a devoted father and a loving son and brother. David lived every day with a strength, bravery and courage unprecedented as he fought his battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by grandmother, Mary Isabell Keith; grandmother Nellie Robertson; mother Judy Gail Hicks; and sister Cheyanne Hicks. He is survived by his wife Amanda Noel Hicks; 20 month old daughter Makenzie Faith Hicks; parents David Hicks, Sr., sister Ashley Hicks; Mother-in-law Sandra Weigel; sister-in-law and husband Matthew and Chrissy Baker; and niece Kennedy Darlene Baker. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Saturday, September 28, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Mike Earl officiating. Family and friends will gather at 2:45 pm Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a 3:00 pm graveside service. Pallbearers will be Matthew Baker, Lucas Whitaker, Michael Chandler, Jason Houser, Wesley Widby, and Mike Earl. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019