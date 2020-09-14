David Housewright
Knoxville - David Wayne Housewright - age 67 of Grainger County, TN was born July 16, 1953 and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Louise Housewright; and granddaughter, Hallie Sheddan. Survived by Lisa Branton Housewright; son, Scott (Shana) Housewright; daughter, Tiffany (Wes) Sheddan; son, Justin Housewright (Lauren Smith); grandchildren, Hagan Housewright, Aden Sheddan, Braden Sheddan, Myleigh Smith, and Mason Smith. Family and friends will meet 11:45 AM Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Grainger Memorial Gardens for a 12:00 PM graveside service with Pastor Chris Hutchens officiating. Pallbearers: Wes Sheddan, Lucas Corum, Jimmy Ridings, Lane Ridings, Jack Cox and Fred Cummings. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com