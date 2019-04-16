Services
Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Powell
160 Edgemoor Road
Powell, TN 37849
865-945-3461
Resources
More Obituaries for David Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Houston Reed

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Houston Reed Obituary
David Houston Reed

Clinton, TN

David Houston Reed, 69, Clinton, passed away at his home Thursday, April 11, 2019.

David worked at K25 and Y12 for 44 years as a maintenance supervisor and in his spare time loved working at Home Depot. He was a Navy Veteran. He loved snow skiing, boating, traveling, and scuba diving.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John Houston Reed Jr and Wanda Prater Reed, his brother Donald H. Reed, and his beloved Grandparents John Houston Reed Sr and Margaret Baker Reed.

David is survived by his Daughter and son-in-law, Camille Stump and Dan Stump of Memphis, his grandchildren, Drew and Sarah Stump, his sister, Kim Reed, his niece, Whitney Hatmaker, and nephew Brad Cowan.

A memorial service will held in his honor on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Woodhaven Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 160 Edgemoor Rd, Powell, TN 37849 (Claxton community). Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel & Crematory are honored to serve the Reed family and invite you to share your condolences at www.gentrygriffey.com .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now