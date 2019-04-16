|
David Houston Reed
Clinton, TN
David Houston Reed, 69, Clinton, passed away at his home Thursday, April 11, 2019.
David worked at K25 and Y12 for 44 years as a maintenance supervisor and in his spare time loved working at Home Depot. He was a Navy Veteran. He loved snow skiing, boating, traveling, and scuba diving.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Houston Reed Jr and Wanda Prater Reed, his brother Donald H. Reed, and his beloved Grandparents John Houston Reed Sr and Margaret Baker Reed.
David is survived by his Daughter and son-in-law, Camille Stump and Dan Stump of Memphis, his grandchildren, Drew and Sarah Stump, his sister, Kim Reed, his niece, Whitney Hatmaker, and nephew Brad Cowan.
A memorial service will held in his honor on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Woodhaven Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 160 Edgemoor Rd, Powell, TN 37849 (Claxton community). Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel & Crematory are honored to serve the Reed family and invite you to share your condolences at www.gentrygriffey.com .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019