David Joe Lewis
Lenoir City - David Joe Lewis, age 58 of Lenoir City completed his work here on Earth on July 17, 2020. David passed as he lived surrounded by his loving family with a smile on his face. He wore many hats during his time here as a drummer and owner of Land and Lakes mobile detail. Most importantly, he was a husband and father, for which he was so proud. Preceded in death by his parents, Wyndham and Joan Lewis. Survived by the love of his life and soul mate of 27 years, wife, Lorrie Elkins Lewis; daughters, August Davenport, Charlye Davenport, Dorian Lewis, and Davina Lewis; mother-in-law, Marilyn "Mammy" Elkins; sister-in-law, Beth Elkins; father-in-law, Charles Elkins; favorite aunt, Davina Bolinger. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 19th. A private graveside service will be held at Lenoir City Cemetery with Rev. Joe Wallace Sr. officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com