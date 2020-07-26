David John Freeman
Knoxville - David John Freeman - age 63 of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. David was of the Catholic faith. David was the Maintenance Manager at Diverse Concepts. Preceded in death by his father, Thomas (Tom) Freeman; brother, Anthony Thomas Freeman; uncle, Patsy Joseph Bryne, all of Manchester, England. David is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carol Ann (Carrie Collopy) Freeman; children, Sean Thomas (Becky Bell) Freeman and Nevin Anthony Freeman; granddaughter, Ellowyn Emilie Freeman; mother, Philomena Byrne Freeman; sisters, Jackie (Len) Dyson and Geraldine (Jonathan Bennett) Freeman; brothers in law, Michael (Susan Kenney) Collopy, Stephen (Andrea Olivares) Collopy, and Dave (Kim Dellert) Collopy; sisters in law, Alicia (Scott) Benesh, Maura (Mike Jones) Collopy and father in law, Francis Collopy. In addition, David has several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews in both the United States and England.
David was born in Newport, Wales, United Kingdom. His family moved to Manchester, England when David was a young man. The family has lived there ever since, but never forgot their Irish heritage. David was in Dublin, Ireland in 1980 when he met his wife who was there visiting her Irish relatives. Their romance started on an overnight ferry trip across the Irish Sea to England. Carrie was an exchange student for the next three months and the couple stayed in touch via letters, phone calls and trips to his family home in Manchester. When Carrie returned to the United States at the end of the semester, David asked her to marry him and so their life together began when they married in Massachusetts, January 3, 1982.
After the birth of their two sons in Massachusetts, the family moved to Knoxville, Tennessee and have made this their home ever since. David and Carrie were overjoyed by the marriage of their oldest son Sean to Becky Bell and the subsequent birth of their first granddaughter. David (known to all as "Granchie" from that time forward) made it his top priority to spend as much time as he could with his beloved granddaughter Ellowyn.
David was an honored member of the Manchester United Knoxville Futbol Club, where he met many new friends from the Knoxville area, as well as from England, Ireland and Scotland. David took his wife and son Nevin on a trip to Ireland in 2018, where they visited Collopy and Freeman family members across the country; David and Carrie saw cousins they had not seen in 35 years, who opened their homes and their hearts to the travelers.
David Freeman was a loving husband, father and grandfather above all else. If you were to ask anyone that knew David about his personality, most likely they would say "he was a very funny and kind-hearted man". He would go to work and make the best of everyday situations because he knew what was expected of him. He would always make jokes to make you feel better or find a funny way of getting you to see the bigger picture when you might have been struggling with a problem. He was truly 'one of a kind'. We will miss him, but we will never forget the lessons that he taught us throughout our journey together. We love you Granchie, forever.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 2, 5:00-7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 virus and the family's strong conviction for keeping themselves and others safe, Carrie asks that those planning to attend the visitation please abide by the funeral home's policy of wearing a mask and social distancing. An invitation only service will follow the visitation and the family asks that people respect their decision to limit the guests and the amount of time spent in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association
or the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, TN, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com