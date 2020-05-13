|
David Karl North
Knoxville - David Karl North, 63, died peacefully at home on May 11 after an extended illness. David was born August 14, 1956, in Chicago, IL. He earned his Bachelor's degree in psychology and computer science from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 1979, and worked as an information technology director for most of his professional career, retiring in 2008. David loved his family, music, growing tomatoes and hot peppers, and the outdoors. During the last few years, he was an enthusiastic volunteer with a project to restore the American Chestnut tree.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. William C. North and Arlene Boss North, and by his step-brother, Preston Yarber.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Giesemann North; his daughter, Carman Marie North, and his son-in-law, Chris Lowe; his step-mother, Joyce S. North; four brothers and sisters, Thomas North, Gregg North, Chris North, Melinda North Curless, and three step-sisters, Lynne Yarber Elvin, Karen Yarber Sylvis, and Lisa Yarber Clouthier. He had twenty-two nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held later in the year when it is safer to gather in groups. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Chestnut Foundation in Asheville, NC, to the , or to an organization that supports the environment.
Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Etowah is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 13 to May 14, 2020