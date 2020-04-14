|
|
David Keck
Knoxville - David Alan Keck, age 64, of Knoxville, TN, died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 and went straight to a Celebration in Heaven, attended by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his loved ones who were waiting for him. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Edna and Carl Keck and brother, Ronald Wayne Keck. David is survived by his wife, Kathy Sanders Keck; sons, David Wayne Keck (Rene), John-Michael Scott (Jessica); daughter, Melissa Lantrip (James), of McAllen, Texas; grandchildren, Farrell Scott, Lex Scott, Austin Keck, Allison Keck, Paislee Scott and Elia Scott; brothers, Don Keck (Linda) Danville, KY, Roger Keck (Gayle) and Robert Keck (Jill); nieces and nephews, Donna Kidd, Tim Keck, Robin Wallace, Kellie Bailey, and Dusty Bowling; numerous great nieces and nephews; best friends and brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Ellie Bowling and life-long friend, Mike Kitts. David was a long term member of Island Home Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, Chairman of Trustees, Chairman of the Pastor Search Committee and Teacher of his beloved Youth Sunday School Class. He was an avid UT Fan and was an usher for the Vols and Lady Vols Basketball Teams at the locker rooms. David had a heart for missions and traveled to Guatemala, Germany and New York to witness and build churches. He was instrumental in starting the Island Home Park Halloween Ministry. David had a passion for the Mission of Hope and one of his favorites was playing Santa at Burchfield Elementary School in Oneida, TN. He enjoyed photography of all kinds and was a certified scuba diver. Kathy and David met at the Tennessee Country Dancers Club while they were dancing on the Boots Bells and Beaus Dance Team. They were regulars on the popular T.V. Show, Club Dance. David had a new passion after the birth of his grandchildren, South Doyle High School Sports; Football, Basketball, Soccer and Track. He never missed an opportunity to cheer on his grandchildren and was their number one fan. David was a Master Mason, Sevier Lodge 334 and Senior Deacon of Stooksbury Lodge 602. Past High Priest of Maryville Chapter 186 and Past Illustrious Master of Pride Council 103. Plural Member of Chevalier Commandery 21. Member of the Order of Highs Priests, Order of the Silver Trowel. Current Junior Warden of the E. Leslie Webb Allied Masonic Degrees 357, Junior General of the Wm B Anderson Council of Knight Masons 73 and member of Knight Crusaders of the Cross. He was a member of the Military order of St. Patrick and Order of the Scarlet Cord. He was appointed to be the upcoming Excellent Grand Principal Sojourner of the Grand Chapter for the State of Tennessee. David served his country in the Air Force. He was the Patriarch of his family who he loved dearly and never met a stranger and helped anyone and everyone he met. The family invites David's friends to drop by to pay their respects on Thursday, April 16, 2020 between the hours of 9:00am until 4:00pm or Friday, April 17, 2020, 9:00am until 11:00am for a Call at Convenience at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville. Family will meet Friday, April 17, 2020 at Island Home Baptist Church Cemetery, 2323 Island Home Avenue, Knoxville for a 2:00pm Graveside Service officiated by Rev. Tim Fleeger. Pall Bearers: David Wayne Keck, John-Michael Scott, Farrell Scott, Lex Scott, Austin Keck, Dusty Bowling, Jeff Lynn and Mike Kitts. Condolences may be expressed at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020