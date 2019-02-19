|
David Keith Henley, Sr.
Rockwood, TN
David Keith Henley, Sr., 92 from Rockwood, TN passed away February 14, 2019. He was born in Harriman, TN.
He attended Georgia Tech University after serving in the U.S. Navy in World War II. After college David and his wife Frances moved back to Harriman to run Henley's Grocery Store. In 1956 David and Frances moved to Rockwood and joined his brother-in-law Hershel Scandlyn as owners of Scandlyn Lumber Company, Inc.
David was extremely proud of his service in the military. He was the great, great, great grandson of Colonel David Henley for whom the Henley Street Bridge in Knoxville is named. He designed and loved his home on Watts Bar Lake, and he loved playing golf with friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Frances Scandlyn Henley; parents Grady and Freddie Viola Henley; Brothers Johnnie Henley, Rupert Carlyle (Shorty) Henley, Willis Harvey (Chile) Henley, George (Shine) Henley, and sister Jane McBrayer.
He is survived by sons Keith Henley and wife Jeanne of Rockwood, Charlie Henley and wife Pat of Harriman; daughter Beth Howard and husband Steve of Rockwood; grandchildren Heather Robinette (Bruce), Nikki Presley (Joe), Jennifer Henley-Peters (Noel), Erik Henley (Whitnee), Tori Henley, Allie Ladd (Ryan), Molly Dryman (Caleb); great-grandchildren, Colton and Peyton Robinette, Sailor and Brighton Presley, Treyton and Sabrina Peters, Campbell Henley, Kennedy and Lincoln Ladd. Also his special friend and caregiver Linda Eaton.
Arrangements are as follows: The family will receive friends at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ Rockwood, TN Thursday February 21, 2019 5-7pm with a memorial service at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The First Christian Church of Rockwood, TN 328 W. Rockwood St., Rockwood, TN 37854 or The Kennedy Ladd Foundation, Inc., PO Box 932, Kingston, TN 37763. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of David Keith Henley, Sr.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2019