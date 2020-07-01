1/
David Kenneth Passafume
David Kenneth Passafume

Winter Haven, FL - In loving memory of David Kenneth Passafume. David passed on Wednesday June 24, 2020 after his short battle with cancer. He was born in Pittsburg, PA and is preceded in death by parents Jack. E Passafume and Gloria J Passafume and older brother Jimmy Passafume. David was survived by older brothers Paul Passafume, Jackie Passafume, and older sister Kathleen Fox. David was a loving father of eight children: Mindy Gresham, Jody Keeble, Johnathan Passafume, Michael Passafume, Jeremiah Passafume, Trevor Passafume, Gabrielle Passafume and Joseph Passafume. He was a grandfather to eleven children and one great grandson along with several nieces and great nephews. David was a free spirited man who was a friend to all. He enjoyed life and loved his friends and family. David left a lasting impression on all who knew him.

There will be a receiving of friends and family on Thursday July 2, 2020 from 9:00am till 11:00 am at Miller Funeral Home in Maryville TN followed by a graveside service at 1:00pm at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Knoxville, TN.

David's passing was very sudden and unexpected. In lieu of flowers donations are welcome to Miller Funeral Home to assist with his final resting arrangements, (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
915 W. Broadway Ave.
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6041
