David Kirk
Athens - David Cloyd " D.C." Kirk, 97, of Athens, passed away, Sunday, February 23, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Green County, Tennessee December 20, 1922 and was a resident of Athens since 1953. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Helen Kirk, parents, Hunley E. and Lula Tina Bible Kirk, two brothers and four sisters, and a son-in-law, Steve Koonce.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Athens, where he served as a deacon and a lay pastor of West End Mission for 16 years.
He was a charter member of the Athens Optimist Club, served as chairman of the Committee of 100-Athens Chamber of Commerce.
He worked as assistant manager and manager of the Athens Pet Milk Receiving Plant, Reynolds Farms and was a salesman for the McMinn Co-op.
His greatest joy came as a bi-vocational pastor. Along with West End Mission, he served as pastor for Ten Mile Baptist Church (17yrs), and interim pastor for Old Pond Hill Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps during World War II in the European Theatre.
He is survived by one daughter, Janis Kirk Koonce of Athens; one son and daughter-in-law, David D. and Connie Kirk of Crossville ,TN; and one granddaughter, Ginger Koonce of Athens.
A funeral service will be conducted, 6:00 PM, Tuesday, February 25th at First Baptist Church of Athens with Dr. Jason Clark and Dr. Bill Henard officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. Interment was in Cedar Grove Cemetery with Eddie Lawson and Ginger Koonce officiating.
Pallbearers will be Carey Hicks, Butch Smith, Jody Brantley, Andy Yeager, Ritchie Lawson, Phil Tuggle, Butch Edgemon, and David Kirk. Honorary pallbearers will be, Eddie Lawson, George McCollum, J.W. McPhail and Dr. Johnnie Carter.
The family wishes to thank D.C.'s caregivers, Karen Whitener, Ashley Robinson, Melissa Hughes, Ashley Johnson, and Kathy Dill, and a special thank you to Dr. Johnnie Carter and Hospice nurse Ashley Napier.
