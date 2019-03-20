Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
8:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:45 AM
Oak Ridge Memorial Park
David L. Carpenter age 72 of Knoxville took his heavenly flight to be with our Lord, Monday, March 18, 2019. He was a member of Solway Baptist Church for 61 years. He was preceded in death by his parents: Lloyd "Big Foot" and Emma Carpenter, brother: Paul Carpenter and sister Shirley Newport Carpenter. Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 37 years: Vickie, children: Otis "Buggsy" Carpenter (Trish), Larry Carpenter, Margie Carpenter. His grandchildren: Billy Carpenter (Courtney) and Jessica Carpenter. Great grandchildren: Johnny Williams, Hailey Williams, Casey Mount, Cody Mount, Davey Carpenter, and Noah Carpenter. His brother: James "Snake" Carpenter (Joan), sister: Rachel Carpenter, and sister in law: Sandy Hubbard. His very special friends: Josh Fairchild, David Pearson, Gary Hopkins, Gaylon Butler, and Donald Butler. He leaves many nieces, nephews, and many many friends. The family will receive friends 5:00-8:00 PM Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City with an 8:00 PM funeral service to follow with Brother Logan Parton and Brother Scott McCann officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Friday, March 22, 2019, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for an 11:00 AM graveside service. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
