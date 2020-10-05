David L. Keys Sr.
Knoxville - David L. Keys Sr, age 71, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. David is preceded in death by parents Ethridge and Annis Keys, Granny Zelma Keys, brother Bobby and sister Faye. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Linda, sons Davy (Tina), Ronnie (Kathy), grandchildren Lindsey (Austin), Kody, Jacob (Amber), Kayla, sister June, and loving family in Knoxville and Ohio. He also leaves behind a host of friends that he loved dearly. David drove a school bus for 49 years. He especially enjoyed transporting the Gibbs High Band and loved seeing those children grow into adults and later he carried their children and grandchildren to school. He never forgot any of his kids. He was a member of Emory Valley Baptist Church and while he never liked to be in the spotlight, he faithfully served behind the scenes, doing whatever he could. There will be a Call of Convenience at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City on Thursday October 8, 2020 from 9:00-5:00 p.m.. Receiving of Friends will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow with Rev. Charlie Lynch and Rev. Doug Fielden officiating. Family and friends will meet at Sherwood Memorial Gardens at 10:45 for an 11:00 a.m. committal service on Friday October 9, 2020. Condolences for the Keys family may be shared at www.mynattfh.com
.