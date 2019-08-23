Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Knox Area Rescue Ministries
418 North Broadway
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Interment
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairview Baptist Church
Corryton, TN
View Map
Dr. David Lay Obituary
Dr. David Lay

Knoxville - Dr. David Bryant Lay, age 69, of Knoxville went to be with His Lord on Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. A devoted follower of Christ, David had been an ordained pastor for 47 years, pastoring churches in several states. He had been on staff at Knox Area Rescue

Ministries for the last 19 years. David was also known as an accomplished pianist. He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar L. Lay and Bessie S. Lay of Knoxville. Family was also of the utmost importance to David and he leaves behind many to cherish his memory. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Yvonne Lay, sister Nancy (Dale) McBee, children Jenny (Bill) Giannaris, Bonnie (Adam) Taub, Heather (Shawn) Kooch, and Chad Brown. He had also been blessed with 6 grandchildren; Keegan Kooch, Caleb and Devin Taub, Alex, Rachel, and Laura Giannaris, and nephews Grant and Ryan (Whitney) Neil and Tony (Ashley) McBee. A receiving of friends and family will be held on Sunday, August 25th from 1:30pm-3:30pm in the chapel of Knox Area Rescue Ministries, 418 North Broadway, Knoxville, 37917. Internment will occur on Monday, August 26th at 11:00am at Fairview Baptist Church in Corryton, with Dr. Hollie Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Knox Area Rescue Ministries or Sevier Heights Baptist Church in David's memory. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
